Emergency Rule: A fight for the soul of Rivers

The lingering political standoff in Rivers State took a new but unpleasant turn on Tuesday, March 18, when President Bola Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in the oil-rich state. The president in his broadcast also suspended the governor, his deputy and all lawmakers in the state parliament for six months. Isioma Madike, in this report, attempts to capture the concerns of Nigerians in what many have described as a hasty, hazardous path the government should not walk.

Prelude to state of emergency

In a nationwide broadcast, President Tinubu expressed disquiet over the turn of events in Rivers. He pointed to the security reports at his disposal, which he said revealed that the state had come under severe security threats.

The president then nominated Vice Admiral Ibok-ette Ibas (rtd) as administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state for the first six months. He relied on Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution to make the proclamation.

The section interprets a state of emergency as a situation of national danger, disaster or terrorist attacks in which a government suspends normal constitutional procedures to regain control.

His pronouncement triggered an instant attack on one of the country’s highest producing crude oil pipelines, the Trans-Niger Pipeline. It was interpreted in some quarters as a response to the President’s declaration of emergency rule and sacking of the governor, who is of the Ijaw stock.

The Ijaw militants had, before then, warned of destruction of oil pipelines should anything happen to their governor. And so, the occurrence became a bitter reminder of the many attacks on pipelines in the past, and Nigerians became apprehensive knowing not what to expect after that.

The assaults usually were suspected to have been masterminded by alleged criminal gangs or militants fighting to draw attention to the despoiled state of the Niger Delta region, whose soil Nigeria extracts oil from. Such actions halted crude oil production and exports.

But, before the blast however, there had been a political rift in Rivers State that many believed had reached a boiling point.

In the broadcast, President Tinubu alleged that allies of Governor Siminalayi Fubara had threatened “fire and brimstone” against his perceived enemies. It does seem the president by that statement was preparing the ground for his action, which he said neither Fubara nor his allies had “disowned”.

Rivers State lawmakers had also threatened impeachment of the governor and his deputy. While some say Tinubu’s move tactically saved the governor from being impeached, others saw it differently.

The opposing views believed that the President merely lashed on the threats as excuses for his action as he said that the Rivers political crisis had left the state at a “standstill”. He also tried to justify his action by saying it was based on the need to restore peace and order to the state.

Fubara, in his first reaction, admitted there had been “political disagreements, but good governance has continued. Rivers State is safe, secure and peaceful under our watch.”

Governor Fubara, the major casualty of the unfolding drama, is a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). His party has been plagued by reports of in-fighting. The PDP is supposed to be the main opposition party to the president’s All Progressives Congress (APC) but has somewhat become passive.

Many have accused members of the PDP of selfish interest which has made them unable to work together as they should at the national level to help bail their governor out of the ongoing turmoil.

Wike/Rivers allocation

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, (SAN), while defending the President’s action, said the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, played no role in the political crisis in River State, which resulted in the declaration of a state of emergency on Tuesday.

Fagbemi exonerated Wike of misconduct, insisting that Tinubu’s intervention in the crisis was timely and well-advised.

“Where do you put the Minister of FCT (Wike) in this case?,” said the Attorney General of the Federation, while addressing State House correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday. Was he the one who asked for the demolition of the House of Assembly? Was he the one who said the governor shouldn’t present the budget to the House Assembly? I don’t see his hand here.”

He also said the federal allocations of River State, withheld amid the crisis, would be released to the sole administrator appointed to take charge of affairs of the state, if he requests for it.

The PDP’s Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) however, expressed grave concern and utter misgivings, saying it is appalled by the President’s silence and apparent enablement of Wike in the whole affair. The Forum’s opinion was contained in a statement issued by its Chairman, Senator Bala Mohammed, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said: “We stand in solidarity with Governor Fubara of Rivers State and the good people of the state at this very difficult and trying moment of the state’s political history. There is no other time that our philosophy of ‘Touch one touch all’ is more apt than now.

“He who goes to the court of equity must go with clean hands. Mr. President, your silence on the active role played by your Minister of the FCT in the Rivers impasse is golden and enabling. He has become a law unto himself because he was playing out your script. Now we know. This is totally unstatesmanly, biased and divisive.”

Reactions trail proclamation

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) was the first to react to President Tinubu’s declaration of state of emergency when it referred to the action as draconian. NBA said it is “unconstitutional” to remove an elected governor, deputy governor, or members of a state’s legislature.

The PDP also rejected the emergency rule, calling it an attempt at “state capture”. It accused Tinubu of trying to turn Nigeria into a one-party country. It is the climax of a well-oiled plot to forcefully take over Rivers State,” the party said.

For Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate for the Labour Party, he described the move as “reckless” on X.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Ogbonna Nwuke, in his reaction linked the political crisis between Fubara and Wike to resource control. He reacted as a guest on Channels Televison’s Morning Brief on Wednesday.

Nwuke described President Tinubu’s decision to suspend Fubara and declare a state of emergency as “shocking”.

He said: “What happened in Rivers State has been a war of resources between the governor and the former governor of Rivers State, who is currently the FCT minister. Trouble began when lawmakers who are loyal to the minister, attempted to impeach the governor. That impeachment attempt has failed but Rivers has never known peace.

“And I must say that Rivers people are shocked by the declaration of a state of emergency in the state. The pronouncement of the president suggested a one-sided view of all that has transpired in Rivers State.

“There have been calls across board that the president should rein in his minister, but he has refused to listen to public opinion on Rivers State and even about the country. But here in Rivers State, we are sure that this action was premeditated. It is either that they knew that they were going to either impeach governor Fubara or declare a state of emergency.

“Everybody knows there are processes through which a declaration of emergency can be achieved. But in this case, I can see that most Rivers people are still trying to wrap their heads around the reason for the president’s action.”

Arguing that the crisis in the state is political, Jiti Ogunye, a Legal Practitioner, said that President Tinubu was right to have declared a state of emergency. He, however, added that he would have wished that Tinubu had worked to broker peace between the parties.

He said “The issue of political emergency is a matter of security, and parliamentarians tend to differ from the executives when it comes to the issue of security.

“It is for the president to decide whether or not the state has reached the stage ripe for declaration of a state of emergency. And if I may be clear, the political crisis has been unreasonable on both sides of Wike and Fubara. So, it was necessary to impose a state of emergency in the state.”

FG defends action

“We are about two years into this administration. Now, when do you think the President should have intervened? Should he have waited until everything was destroyed? I don’t think so,” Fagbemi noted.

The minister further said that Tinubu’s decision was rather a subtle political compromise taken to prevent Fubara from losing completely in the state through impeachment.

He stated: “There was a notice of impeachment from the House of Assembly. If that impeachment had been allowed to run its full course, then the governor (Fubara) would have lost entirely and completely. So, in a way, if you say it’s a compromise, I would agree.”

The AGF said the President’s declaration of a state of emergency was timely and meant to avert an implosion in the state, alleging that the suspended governor of the state, tele-guided militants to blow up pipelines in the state.

He said: “There are occasions when, especially when it comes to national issues, we have to come out plainly.

“But what you have here is let everybody go home for the first six months, so I don’t see his hand here. I will encourage us to read the judgement of the Supreme Court. There were about 11 or 12 findings against the governor.

“What sentiments are we bringing to bear in this matter? I don’t think there is any sentiment.”

Also, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammad Matawalle, expressed his strong support for President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State. According to him, this decisive action is vital for restoring stability to the state’s turbulent political landscape.

He called on all political actors involved in the crisis to adhere to the President’s declaration and work collaboratively towards a peaceful resolution. He nonetheless “warned that any attempts to attack government facilities or disrupt public order will be met with a resolute response from security forces”.

NASS endorses emergency rule

Meanwhile, the Senate has approved President Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State, invoking its constitutional powers under the amended 1999 Constitution. The approval grants the President the authority to enforce emergency measures while mandating a review of the situation at any time, but no later than six months.

As Per the Constitution, the National Assembly has also imposed a joint committee of both chambers to oversee the administration of affairs in Rivers State during the emergency period.

The House of Reps had earlier endorsed the declaration of Emergency Rule in Rivers despite not meeting the constitutional requirement. The lower chamber granted approval during Thursday’s plenary session, making some minor amendments.

During the session, presided over by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, the House resolved that the National Assembly would serve as the legislative arm for the state while the state of emergency lasts.

It said rather than approaching the Federal Executive Council, the sole administrator of Rivers State should make recourse to the National Assembly in accordance with Section (11) of the Constitution for approval of regulations he may have to formulate and actions to be taken to deliver on his assignment.

The House further resolved that President Tinubu should consider lifting the suspension of the governor and the Assembly members any moment that peace is deemed to have been satisfactorily achieved between the warring factions in Rivers before the expiration of the blanket period of six months.

The approval of the state of emergency grants President Tinubu sweeping powers to take decisive actions, including the deployment of security forces, the suspension of certain democratic processes, and the implementation of measures to restore order.

However, the Constitution mandates that such powers must be exercised within the framework of the law and subject to legislative oversight.

Constitutional requirement

Section 305(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, was relied upon for the declaration by President Tinubu.

Section 305(6) stipulates that: “Proclamation issued by the President under this section shall cease to have effect (b) if it affects the Federation or any part thereof and within two days when the National Assembly is in session, or within 10 days when the National Assembly is not in session, after its publication, there is no resolution supported by two-thirds majority of all the members of each House of the National Assembly approving the proclamation”

That portion of the constitution it seems does not envisage the suspension of both the governor and the state House of Assembly. This has made many to suggest a proper interpretation of the section by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Rivers’ crisis background

The crisis within Rivers State dates back to October 2023, following the political fallout between Fubara and his predecessor Wike. The bombing of a section of the Rivers House of Assembly Complex on October 29, 2023, heightened tension. Since then Wike and Fubara have been locked in a protracted fight over the control of the political structures in Rivers State.

In December 2023, the 27 lawmakers “defected” from the PDP to the APC, triggering a constitutional debate. In response, the Rivers State High Court declared the seats of the defecting lawmakers vacant. The decision was challenged, leading to a series of legal battles.

On October 7, 2024, three local government secretariats were set ablaze in Rivers.

History of emergency rule in Nigeria

Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa declared a state of emergency in the Western Region in 1962 due to a severe political crisis within the Action Group (AG). The internal feud between Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola resulted in violent clashes, legislative chaos, and widespread destruction. The region was placed under emergency rule, and Dr Moses Majekodunmi was appointed as the administrator.

Also, President Olusegun Obasanjo declared a state of emergency in Plateau State due to escalating ethno-religious violence between Muslims and Christians. Over 2,000 people were killed in riots that started in 2001. The governor, Joshua Dariye, and the State House of Assembly were suspended, and Major General Chris Alli (Retd.) was appointed as administrator.

In like manner, a political crisis emerged in Ekiti State when Governor Ayo Fayose was impeached under controversial circumstances. The impeachment led to widespread unrest and a breakdown of governance. President Obasanjo again imposed emergency rule and appointed Brigadier General Adetunji Olurin (Retd.) as administrator.

President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration also declared emergency rule in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States due to the Boko Haram insurgency. The terrorist group had launched attacks, bombings, and mass abductions, including the Chibok schoolgirls’ kidnapping in 2014.

The military was given sweeping powers, and security operations were intensified, but the crisis persisted.

Before the 2013 full-scale emergency, President Jonathan imposed emergency rule in some local government areas in Borno and Plateau States. This was in response to early Boko Haram attacks and communal conflicts

However, he did not suspend the governors or their Houses of Assembly, due mainly to public opinion on the issue. While some applauded his action, others saw it as a sign of weakness.

