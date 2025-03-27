Emergency Response Africa Hosts Summit To Strengthen Prehospital Care

Share

Emergency Response Africa (ERA), a leading healthcare technology company, successfully hosted the inaugural Prehospital Emergency Care Stakeholder Summit, Beyond the Ambulance, in Lagos.

The event was held at Four Points by Sheraton, This landmark event brought together healthcare executives, policymakers, emergency responders, and industry experts to address critical challenges in emergency care and explore solutions for a more efficient and responsive emergency care system in Nigeria.

The summit opened with remarks from Folake Owodunni, Chief Executive Officer CEO of Emergency Response Africa, followed by goodwill messages from key dignitaries, including Dr. Saidu Ahmed Dumbulwa, Director, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and National Programme Manager of the National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (NEMSAS); Dr. Dayo Adeyanju, National Coordinator of the Maternal Mortality Reduction Innovation and Initiatives (MAMII); Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO, Nigerians Diaspora Commission; Dindembolo-Zaya Kuyena, Trade Commissioner representing Carlos Rojas-Arbulu, Deputy High Commissioner, Canada; and Mrs. Njide Ndili, President, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria.

Dr. Benjamin Wachira, Founder of the Emergency Medicine Kenya Foundation and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Aga Khan University, Nairobi, delivered a keynote address titled Reimagining Emergency Care Systems in Africa: Opportunities Beyond the Ambulance. He emphasized the need for innovative and technology-driven approaches to prehospital care.

A key highlight of the summit was a presentation by Dr. Tomi Coker, Honourable Commissioner for Health in Ogun State, on Rural Maternal Health Emergency Transport: A Tool for Reducing Maternal and Neonatal Mortality in Ogun State.

She outlined Ogun State’s recent efforts to combat maternal and neonatal mortality through the launch of the Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Innovation and Initiative (MAMII), emphasizing the government’s commitment to enhancing maternal and newborn survival rates.

Coker reaffirmed the Ogun State government’s commitment to improving maternal and newborn survival rates through a holistic approach that addresses infrastructure deficits, workforce gaps, and the integration of technology for safer pregnancies and childbirth.

Other commissioners present at the summit included Dr. Cyril Oshiomole, Honourable Commissioner for Health in Edo State, and Dr. Adaeze Oreh, Honourable Commissioner for Health in Rivers State.

The inaugural Prehospital Emergency Care Stakeholder Summit featured insightful panel discussions and case studies on key topics such as building a sustainable emergency response system, leveraging technology in prehospital care, and community-driven first response models, alongside policy and regulatory frameworks to standardize emergency medical services across Africa.

A key financing partner of the Edo Emergency Medical Service (EDOEMS) project, Fund for Innovation in Development (FID), was recognized for its commitment to strengthening emergency response systems. Amina Zakhnouf, Investment Officer at FID, highlighted the organization’s dedication to supporting innovative healthcare solutions.

“At FID, we believe that innovation is key to solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including poverty, inequality and access to emergency medical services.

“By supporting projects like EDOEMS and the Prehospital Emergency Care Stakeholder Summit, we are helping to create scalable solutions that can transform emergency care in Nigeria and beyond.

We are excited to see the impact of these interventions in saving lives and improving health outcomes,” she said.

Nigeria faces a severe shortage of emergency medical services, with only 0.4 ambulances per 100,000 people—far below the WHO’s recommendation of one per 10,000.

“This lack of emergency care contributes to preventable deaths, particularly among mothers and newborns. More than 80% of maternal deaths in Nigeria could be avoided with timely emergency care, underscoring the urgent need for improved access to lifesaving medical services.

In her closing remarks, Folake Owodunni, CEO of Emergency Response Africa, emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing Nigeria’s emergency care challenges and called for increased collaboration between governments, private sector players, and development partners to scale emergency response systems nationwide.

ERA remains committed to working with state governments to implement and enhance emergency medical systems, driving sustainable reforms in Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem.

