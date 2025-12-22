Emergency Declaration: S’Court Pronouncement In Conflict With Constitution – Sagay

Former Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has faulted the recent pronouncement made by the Supreme Court in respect of the state of emergency in Rivers State.

Specifically, the renowned constitutional lawyer said the judgement was not only wrong, but also in conflict with relevant provisions of the constitution.

The apex court had, in a split (6/1) majority verdict delivered last week, upheld the power of the President to declare a state of emergency, to arrest possible breakdown of law and order in the affected sub-nationals.

Reacting to the development in a telephone interview with New Telegraph, the elder statesman said the pronouncement was at variance with section 11 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

Hear him: “The Supreme Court pronouncement is in conflict with the constitution”. According to the learned silk: “The constitution positively and clearly prohibits suspension of any governor by anybody.

“If you look at Section 11, sub-section four of Section 11. The proviso to sub-section four of Section 11”. Meanwhile, the legal scholar has “endorsed” President Bola Tinubu’s ambassadorial nominees, despite the controversies surrounding some of the personalities chosen. Sagay predicated his position on the argument that an ambassador is naturally ambiguous, hence should not be a predictable person.

His words: “I have no quarrel at all with the ambassadorial nominations and postings, particularly some of those being criticised like Reno Omokri, who they said is inconsistent; today he is for (President) Tinubu, and tomorrow he is against him.

“I said that is precisely what an ambassador is supposed to be; ambiguous. “You are not supposed to be clear and decisive in your attitude, or views on anything; you change according to the weather.

“That is why when they say someone is ambiguous, you say he is a diplomat, because you don’t know where he is on anything.” He concluded: “Because, that is what he is supposed to do. So that, if something is going to favour his state (country) in the place he is posted to, he will say some- thing in favour of that.

“If things change, then he will change, to suit the type of event that has occurred. So that at any time, whatever he says, is something that is favourable for his state in the eyes of the country to which he is posted.”So, Reno Omokri, I think, is a naturally-made ambassador, because he is an ambiguous man, and a perfect ambassador.”