Rivers Crisis: Women Rally Support For Emergency Rule

Share

Hundreds of women in Rivers State on Monday hold a solidarity march in Port Harcourt in support of the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph reports that the women, all dressed in white, gathered at the Garrison Bus Stop in the city centre at 8 a.m. to begin the rally.

READ ALSO

The women were seen singing solidarity songs in support of the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (red), along Aba Road and marching towards the government house in Port Harcourt.

This comes as hundreds of women, last week under the aegis of ‘Rivers Women for Sim,’ staged a protest against the state of emergency and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

