March 1, 2024
Emergence Of Tinubu As President, Not By Chance – Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu’s ascent to the presidency is not accidental, but rather the result of a divine blessing because of his sincerity of heart.

Shettima made this known when he received a team from the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) who paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

He said: “The road that led to the Tinubu Presidency did not happen by chance. This is a man whose trajectory is characterized by making sacrifices for the good of the nation.

“The president’s success is a divine blessing, which is a reward for the purity of his heart.

“President Tinubu made sacrifices and built bridges. He was a veritable sanctuary for victims of political witch hunts.

“When other governors were struggling to have a seat at the dining table with former President Olusegun Obasanjo way back then, he provided an alternative platform for the Nigerian political system.”

