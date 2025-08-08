EMERGE 2025: Over 1,000 African Youths To Access Innovation Fund

In an effort to equip African youths with the tools to navigate the future, The Peak Performer (TPP) Africa) in collaboration with the US Consulate and American Spaces, is convening a summit that will bring together over 1,000 young professionals to engage in dialogue, mentorship, and innovation geared toward Africa’s sustainable development.

The Publisher of TPP Africa, Dr. Abiola Salami, made this known in Lagos during the announcement of EMERGE 2025, a dual-city empowerment summit scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, to commemorate International Youth Day 2025. Themed “21st Century Intelligence – Artificial or Emotional?”, the summit will bring together students, founders, and change-makers across Lagos and Abuja to engage in dialogue, mentorship, and innovation geared toward Africa’s sustainable development.

“This is more than a celebration. EMERGE 2025 is our strategic response to prepare the next generation for what lies ahead,” said Dr. Abiola. At the heart of the summit is the ₦500,000 EMERGE Innovation Fund, a competitive cash grant to be awarded to one standout youth-led idea addressing challenges in business, technology, or social development. Finalists will pitch their solutions live during the summit before a panel of local and international experts.

The winner will receive ₦500,000 seed grant, six-month mentorship with TPP Africa faculty and Global visibility and coaching resources. Participants will also benefit from expert-led panels, leadership workshops, high-level networking, and access to global opportunities that promote inclusive and sustainable growth. To expand its reach and impact, TPP Africa is calling on corporate bodies, development partners, media platforms, and government agencies to support EMERGE 2025.

Available partnership benefits include naming rights for the Innovation Fund, branding and product visibility, activation spaces and speaking slots, national and international media exposure. Speakers at EMERGE 2025 will include David Brown, CEO of dbrown analytic solutions; Prof. Badare, Senior Fellow of AI for Developing Countries; and leaders in HR, tech, and emotional intelligence from across Africa.

Attendees will be exposed to a rare blend of insights on how to combine technical intelligence with emotional agility to thrive in today’s evolving global ecosystem. Beyond the one-day event, participants will be inducted into the GREET mentorship platform, a TPP Africa initiative currently engaging over 1,000 young Africans. “This is not just a summit,” Dr. Salami reiterated.

“This is a movement to ensure that despite the odds, African youth have the access, tools, and mindset to emerge— powerfully.” EMERGE 2025 aligns with key global frameworks including the UN Youth Strategy, SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). Through structured mentoring and entrepreneurial support, the programme seeks to promote innovation and job creation—especially critical in the face of high youth unemployment rates across Africa.