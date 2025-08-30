Emelu Chibuzor Eyes Hollywood

After discovering many Nollywood actors, including Zubby Michael, Queen Nwokoye, Oynii Alex among others and producing over 200 movies, popular actor cum producer Emelu Simon Chibuzor has set a new goal for himself, which is to break into Hollywood in no distant time. Chibuzor, also known as Professing Forward, made this known in a chat with newsmen in Lagos.

The “Abandoned Goddess” star said that having made many stars including cinematographers, directors, and crew members in Nollywood, his next target is to break into Hollywood with the intention to be among the highest-ranking producers cum actors in the world of make-believe. He believes that he has contributed his quota regarding the growth of Nollywood and therefore desires to move to the next level of his career.

“I want to take my career to the next level by breaking into Hollywood. I think I have contributed my quota in the growth of Nollywood, having made many stars in the industry. It’s time for me to aspire to the highest in my career,” the actor said.

Chibuzor, however, lamented the challenges producers are facing in the area of patronage and promoting their movies.