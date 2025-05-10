Emelobe Rolls Out Vision For Communnity

Share

The newly elected Traditional Ruler of Oba community, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Augustine Chinedu Emelobe, Eze Okpoko II of Oba, has unveiled ambitious plans to transform Oba into a center of innovation in Africa, including the establishment of radio and television stations.

Addressing the Oba Congress during its annual general meeting at the Oba Civic Center, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Emelobe announced that the community had secured operational licenses for both TV and radio broadcasting with a 5000kw capacity—enough to reach the entire South-East, South-South, and parts of the North-Central regions.

“This is a major milestone in our quest to build a new, egalitarian Oba and to launder our previously battered image,” he said.

“The project has commenced with all necessary preliminaries underway. We are hopeful that operations will begin by the fourth quarter of 2025.”

According to him, the stations will connect Oba to the world, projecting its image through authentic narratives while creating commercial opportunities and jobs for residents and indigenes.

“The radio and TV stations will tell our story, our way. They will attract global attention and investment to Oba while taking Oba to the global stage,” he declared.

“Oba will become literally and figuratively informed.”

The monarch also revealed that 33 committees and two councils—comprising both standing and ad hoc bodies—had been constituted in collaboration with the Oba Patriotic Union (OPU) President-General, to drive the transformation of Oba into a modern urban city aligned with government urban development plans.

“We have mapped out short, medium, and long-term frameworks to put Oba on a path of structured and measurable development,” Igwe Emelobe explained.

“We are inviting every Oba indigene, at home and in the diaspora, as well as friends of Oba, to join these committees and contribute meaningfully to our growth.”

On insecurity, youth restiveness, and job creation, he emphasized that the development blueprint was designed to create employment and reduce crime by engaging the youth.

“We are determined to ensure our youths are gainfully employed. Already, mechanisms are in place to link our people with emerging job opportunities. We invite all graduates and skilled professionals to submit their CVs to the Private Secretary, Eze Okpoko’s Palace, Engr. Obi Obiasor, via WhatsApp or text message at +234 806 862 2579.”

Assuring the people of his commitment to good governance, he said, “The watchwords for this administration are Accountability, Honesty, and Transparency. With God on our side, we shall witness a glorious future.”

He concluded with a rallying call: “Let us think not of what Oba will do for us, but what we can do for Oba. Together, let’s make Oba great again. Oba lienu!”

