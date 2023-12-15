Emeka Rollas, Wife Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with Ngozi Ugbonta, his wife. The president took to Instagram to reflect on their two decades of marital bliss. He also prayed that God sustains the union forever.

“Love recognises no barriers. It jumps hurdles’ leaps fences’ penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope – Maya Angelou,” he wrote. “Happy 20 years to us and still counting. “May the good lord who kept this union for 20 years keep it till we are ready for eternity.”

Rollas and Ngozi exchanged vows in 2003, and their union has been blessed with seven children. In 2019, Rollas became the president of the AGN and was re-elected in 2022. Before assuming the role of AGN president, Rollas made a mark in Nollywood as an actor and director.

He is known for movies such as ‘Last Warning’, ‘Beyond Reason’ and ‘Buried Emotion’. He has also received several awards and recognitions. In October, he was among the 437 Nigerians selected to receive national honours from the federal government. Rollas recently received an honorary doctorate in Mass Communication from the governing council of Paul University, Awka, Anambra state.