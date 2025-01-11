New Telegraph

Emeka Rollas Mourn Mother-In-Law

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has taken to his social media page to mourn the passing of his mother-in-law.

Rollas who announced the passing of his mother-in-law on his official Instagram page on Saturday express his profound sadness over her loss.

He described her as his ‘Pillar’, saying prior to her passing, she had no health issues.

READ ALSO:

The AGN boss shared a poignant candlelight photo, conveying the depth of his sorrow.

He wrote: “Suddenly, no sickness .My mother-in-law has been my pillar. We can’t question God”.

Many has stormed his comment section with condolence messages, offering support and sympathy to Emeka Rollas and his family over their irreparable loss.

See the post below:

