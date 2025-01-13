Emeka Rollas Breaks Silence On His Purported Arrest

Share

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has debunked the viral report that the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) arrested and detained him in Umuahia, Abia State.

Debunking the claims in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Cornel Udofia, Rollas revealed that he was never arrested nor detained as claimed in the viral report.

According to Rollas, he was in Umuahia due to the death of his mother-in-law and decided to attend the first meeting that was called by the interim Chairman of the Abia State chapter of the Guild to encourage the participation of all members.

He added that while he was addressing the members, somebody emerged from the crowd and started abusing and threatening him.

Speaking further, Udofia stated that due to threat and abuse, Rollas made a distressed call to the AIG Zone 9, which intervened promptly, and the boys were invited to the police for questioning, and the meeting continued,

Also, Udofia stated that Rollas only visited the police station in Umuahia at the end of the meeting and officially reported the threat to life.

READ ALSO:

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to news making the rounds in local Abia blogs claiming that the AGN National President Dr Ejezie Emeka Rollas MON was arrested and detained by the police in Umuahia., Abia State.

“It is a figment of the imagination of the writer calculated to embarrass and disrespect the Nigeria Police Force,

“Ordinarily these blogs do not deserve this refutal but for the benefit of teeming supporters of our National President who has been doing a great job and for the records.

“For those of you who have followed the AGN story in Abia, it would be recalled that since 2024 a set of disgruntled elements led by one David Amalaha hijacked the Abia AGN by conducting an illegal and Kangaroo election without the consent of the National body as enshrined in the AGN constitution. As a result, the Guild in Abia has been led by different Interim governments pending when the matter in court would have been over.

“Recently Mr Emmanuel Ehumadu aka Labista was appointed as the new Interim Chairman of the Abia State Chapter. January 9th 2025 was his first meeting and luckily the National President was around in the State due to the death of his mother-in-law so he attended the meeting to encourage the participation of all members.