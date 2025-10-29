Emeka Oparah To Kolade: You’re Africa’s Iroko Of Integrity

The passing of Dr Christopher Olusola Kolade, revered broadcaster, diplomat, corporate titan and elder statesman has continued to evoke heartfelt tributes from across the world.

Among the many who have celebrated his extraordinary life is Emeka Oparah, Group Vice President, Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Africa, who described Kolade as “an Iroko, a legend seemingly awaiting canonisation.”

In a moving piece titled, “Tribute to an Iroko: Dr. Christopher Olusola Kolade, One of Africa’s Finest Sons,” Oparah reflected on the profound impact of a man whose life embodied discipline, humility, dignity and moral courage.

“His exceptional life of discipline, dignity, modesty, respect, service, selflessness, achievements and integrity has long made him a legend,” Oparah wrote.

“When the news broke that the inimitable, inspirational Iroko had fallen, that Dr Kolade had embarked on his final journey from this sublunary abode to paradise, I was extremely sad yet unrestrained in my gratitude to the Great Architect of the Universe for a lifetime well spent.”

The communications executive recalled waking up in the United Arab Emirates to the shocking news of Dr Kolade’s death on October 10. “Legends, after all, are not expected to die,” he noted, describing the overwhelming flood of tributes and testimonies that followed as “global and deeply heartfelt.”

Oparah recounted one of his most memorable encounters with Dr Kolade during his time at Cadbury Nigeria Plc, where the late statesman served as Executive Chairman.