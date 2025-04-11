Emeka Offor Okays $5m To Rotary’s Maternal, Child Health Policies In Nigeria

Share

Nigerian Rotary member and philanthropist, Sir Emeka Offor, has committed US$5 million through the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) to The Rotary Foundation to expand and strengthen its initiative aimed at reducing maternal and neonatal mortality in high-need areas of Nigeria.

“Helping mothers and babies survive and thrive is among the greatest investments we can make in Nigeria’s future,” said Sir Emeka Offor, founder of the SEOF and a member of the Rotary Club of Oraifite, District 9142, Nigeria.

He said: “We have seen a unique opportunity to build upon a Rotary-led program to further turn the tide on maternal and child mortality by working together. “This partnership marks a powerful step forward for the health and wellbeing of families across Nigeria.”

Nigeria has some of the highest maternal and newborn mortality rates in the world. “Improving access to prenatal care and skilled deliveries in equipped facilities has been shown to reduce this burden.

Recognising this, the Rotary-led program trains health workers, upgrades clinics, engages communities, and strengthens health data systems.

Two years into implementation, supported facilities in four target regions have reported increased antenatal visits and reductions of 20% in maternal deaths and 28% in neonatal deaths.

The US$5 million gift from the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation reflects these early successes and will help expand the program’s reach.

