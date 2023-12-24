Emeka Ike’s Son Spills More About His Father

The first son of Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, Micheal Ike, has spilled more about his father, claiming that his father cursed his music career, saying he wouldn’t prosper or meet music producer, Don Jazzy.

Micheal Ike who was featured in a recent interview alongside his mother, recounted harsh things allegedly said to him by his father amid their complicated relationship, which has garnered a reaction on social media.

Speaking about his father in the chat, Michael Ike said, “He (father) said whether she wants to kill my siblings, to be like it’s only him that is alive. Let everyone kill themselves.”

READ ALSO:

“He (father) said he has friends who are my age around the world. I was like, is that supposed to faze me? The next morning, I got a 10-minute voice note. This is not the first time he’s sent me a voice note insulting my life.”

“He (father) said, ‘You’re doing music, you’ll never prosper. I’ll see you on the side of the road, and I’ll spit on you. Don Jazzy would never see you.”

Michael Ike revealed several other statements believed to have been said to him by his father in the exclusive chat, and a video of this conversation has been attached along with reactions to his revelations.

See some reactions below:

@Pentooshi: “You did something wrong to your dad speak up and let him forgive you. Remember he is still your father.”

@Pozy71: “Go and beg your father, podcast won’t save you from a father’s curse.”

@_Chzzyb: “This woman carries his son for an interview. She’s working extra hard to whitewash herself.”

@derah_dera: “This is so sad. I saw this guy looking so chill at an event this Summer and usually see his TikToks on my FYP. You really don’t know what people are going through behind closed doors.”

@DukeDarls: “Has your Music prospered? That’s my only question. Answer me.”

@PSkyxx: “The man gets a lot of fault but this one is just a Mummy’s boy.”

@OurDaddy_: “How can you be this mean to your own son, your carbon copy? You are supposed to love this boy!”

Watch Video Below: