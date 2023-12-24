Emeka Ike’s First Son Speaks On Verbal Abuse He Faced From His Father

The first son of Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, Micheal Ike, has opened up on the verbal abuse and marital struggles his mother faced at the hands of his father.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the movie star, during an interview with Channels TV, stated that he underwent a prolonged period of depression, due to the conflicts he had faced from his previous marriage with his ex-wife, Susan Emma.

Emeka also added that he encountered conflicts with his colleagues within the Nollywood industry, which account for his extended absence from the screen.

In a new update, Emeka Ike, Michael has opened up about his struggles, expressing that the depression stemmed from marital issues, leading him to conceal himself due to the shame associated with his perceived shortcomings.

Emeka had revealed previously that he left home for the US with just a luggage, not knowing that his wife had allegedly plotted his downfall.

The movie star said Emma shut down his secondary school and removed all of his properties at home, adding he came back to an empty house.

However, in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Emma maintained that Ike had subjected her to abuse throughout their 17-year marriage.

She recounted a specific incident at the hospital when their child was seriously ill, stressing while she was trying to negotiate with the hospital to treat their son, Emeka Ike scolded and physically assaulted her.

Defending his mother after his father cast aspersions on her person, Emeka Ike’s son who also spoke to Chude, said his father’s attitude was so extreme that he began to hate him.

He said, “When I met my mum, the first thing I said was I really hate my father.”

Suzanne agreed and added that she had to start working on her son to correct that impression.

She said, “I had to start working on him.”