Emeka Ike’s Ex-Wife Speaks On Assaulting Actor’s Mother

Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike’s ex-wife, Suzanne Emma has addressed the allegation that she assaulted his mother, as she narrated her side of the story.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Emeka Ike’s brother, Victor Ike, had taken to social media to allege that the actor’s wife had at one time in the past, assaulted their mother by beating her.

Addressing the allegations in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, she said that Emeka Ike’s mother had accosted her mother and began accusing her of stealing her son’s money.

According to Suzanne, Emeka Ike’s mother tore her clothes off and searched for the supposed money which she never found.

After much searching nothing was found, and they left the mother that way without touching her.

She stated that Emeka Ike’s sister had later come the next day to accuse her (Suzanne’s) mother of beating her (Emeka Ike’s) mother, but she explained to her that it such never happened.

However, Suzzanne further alleged that Emeka Ike’s mother later told her that it was her son, the actor, who was propagating the idea that she, Suzzane, had beaten her up.

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/onejoblessboy/status/1738625266275213354?s=46