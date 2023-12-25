Emeka Ike’s Brother Calls On Michael To Apologise To His Father

The brother of veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, Victor Ike has refuted the accusations made by the actor’s estranged wife and his son, Michael Ike.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Suzanne Emma, who was featured in a recent interview, accompanied by her son, Michael Ike, shared distressing details about the abusive nature of her marriage to the actor, alleging instances of physical, verbal and emotional abuse.

Speaking in the interview with media personality, Jude Jideonwo, Micheal recounted the harsh things allegedly said to him by his father amid their strained relationship, expressing deep hatred towards the actor.

Reacting to the incident in a post on his Instagram page on Sunday, the actor’s brother, Victor Ike described the allegations as lies, urging Michael to apologize to his father for the abusive words and insults.

He also alleged that his brother’s estranged wife had slapped his brother (Emeka Ike) multiple times and carried out unauthorized bank transactions from his account.

He wrote, “I heard the lies made against my brother, Emeka Ike, by his Ex-wife on @Chude show and @lindaikeji blog. So, She slapped him on a number of occasions but now claims he is a wife-beater?

READ ALSO:

“She was a signatory to Emeka’s bank account, and when he was alerted that huge amounts were being constantly withdrawn, he asked to be informed before any withdrawals, then she turned it into an issue of being financially deprived.

“He sponsored her to University and then Masters. He opened a CIS movie studio and a secondary school, and she was put in charge of the two and subsequently ruined the businesses, she now claims he never allowed her work.

“She lies against my mother, whom she beat up a couple of times. We had issues with my brother regarding this, but he was blinded by love.

“A woman he loved more than himself now wants to blackmail and label him a wife beater and manipulate his kids against him?

“Why only use parts of his Voice Note and not the complete VN, If not for the intent to blackmail him with false allegations?

“ Michael, go and apologize to your father for the abusive words and insults. Don’t be used to blackmailing your dad.

“@lindaikeji, @Chude and other bloggers, please stay off these kids, this is not right for their mental health. Respect their children’s privacy.”