Emeka Ike Welcomes Baby Girl On 56th Birthday

Ace Nigerian actor, Emeka Ike has taken to his social media page to announce the arrival of his baby girl with his second wife.

New Telegraph reports that the birth of his newborn came on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram page to make the announcement, the movie star shared photos of his newborn baby.

The actor named the girl, Chidera Comfort Thando Ike and urged netizens to join in their joy.