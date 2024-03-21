New Telegraph

March 21, 2024
Emeka Ike Welcomes Baby Girl On 56th Birthday

Ace Nigerian actor, Emeka Ike has taken to his social media page to announce the arrival of his baby girl with his second wife.

New Telegraph reports that the birth of his newborn came on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram page to make the announcement, the movie star shared photos of his newborn baby.

The actor named the girl, Chidera Comfort Thando Ike and urged netizens to join in their joy.

READ ALSO:

The shared photo shows him in the hospital with his wife and newborn.

He wrote; “It’s A DOUBLE BLESSING FOR ONE LOSS

Happy *BIRTHDAY* to me and WELCOME to baby, Chidera COMFORT Thando Ike

The good LORD has filled the huge vacuum that Mama COMFORT Okwuchi Ike left behind, with another COMFORT Chidera T Ike

My family and l are COMFORTED and can’t ask for any better, these solemn times Thank you to my beautiful wife for taking the pains, to of this wonderful gift

I THANK YOU GOD!!! ”

See the post below:

