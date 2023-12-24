Emeka Ike Threatens Ex-Wife, Says I‘ll Spill Every Beans If I Hear Any Stupid Talk

Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike has confirmed his remarriage to a South African woman as he threatens his ex-wife not to make him spill all the beans.

The actor who was featured in a recent cinema movie “Malaika” which was produced by Toyin Abraham, after his long break from the screen, recently made a reappearance in an interview with Rubbin’ Minds where he spoke on his messy divorce and how he had lost everything to his wife.

However, his estranged wife had also come out to tell her own side of the story as she once again alleged that her husband was a sociopath and he had domestically abused her.

In a recent development, a video of Emeka Ike in an interview surfaced online which shows Emeka confirming remarriage to a South African wife as he noted that he has moved on from his first wife.

He further warned that if she came out to start saying things about him, he would be forced to spill all the beans that he had decided to hide.

Watch him speak in the video below: