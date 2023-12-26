Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has reacted to his colleague, Yul Edochie, advice regarding the controversies surrounding his crashed marriage with his ex-wife, Suzanne Emma.

New Telegraph recalls that Emeka Ike in a recent interview gained more attention on social media after discussing the situation surrounding his crashed marriage on Robbin Minds.

However, his ex-wife and first son, Micheal Ike, was also featured in an interview as they opened up about some of the alleged ill-treatment they received from the movie star before the union hit the rock.

In a new development, Yul Edochie in a lengthy Instagram post, encouraged Emeka Ike while slamming critics that there is no perfect marriage.

He also explained how Emeka had inspired him as an actor, and assured him that he has more lovers than haters.

He wrote: “Good to have you back in the game, big bro. The Legendary Emeka Ike. @emekaikeofficial Odogwu! You’re one of the actors who inspired me to come up.

READ ALSO:

“I’m a big fan of your work. We love you, bro. Trust me, the people who love you are more than your haters. But the haters always make more noise. Ignore the noise.

“Don’t let nobody bring you down. Keep your head up Boss. Life will constantly try to pull you down. No gree. Nwanne kwechili. Nobody houses a good pass.

“Forget the romantic pictures you see couples post on social media, if people tell you their own family wahala you go run. Even the people wey dey interview your family people take am dey cash out, their own house no good.

“Your family matter no concern, anybody. Who’s right or wrong no concern anybody. Na you and madam go settle that one. What matters to us your fans is to see you happy and doing that thing we love you for, which is your work.

“We dey with you big bro. Everything you ever lost, this is the time to get it back. Everything you ever dreamt of becoming, this is the time to go for it, with your work and your name.

“The name EMEKA IKE is created by God. Nobody can bring you down except you. Never back down. Never stay down. No gree for anybody. The sky is your starting point. Soon we go jam for set again. We love you, big bro. Kwechili Nwanne.”

Reacting to the post on Yul’s page, Emeka Ike wrote, “Odogwu Nwoke … l appreciate”