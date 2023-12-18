Emeka Ike Opens Up On Struggle With Depression After Marital Issue, Exlusion From Nollywood

Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike has narrated how he went through a prolonged period of depression, due to marital challenges and conflicts with colleagues within the Nollywood industry, saying all these contributed to his absence from the screen.

Speaking in a recent interview on the “Rubbin’ Minds,” broadcast on Channels Television on Sunday which was hosted by media personality, Hero Daniels, Emeka Ike opened up about his struggles, expressing that the depression stemmed from marital issues, which led him to isolate himself due to the shame associated with his perceived shortcomings.

New Telegraph recalls that the renowned movie star’s marriage officially ended on July 13, 2015, following allegations of physical abuse, leading to its dissolution by a Lagos Island Customary Court.

READ ALSO:

Speaking about his isolation from movie projects, Emeka Ike was among the top actors who contributed to the industry’s shift from VCD to larger screens, which also affected the demand for his skills.

He mentioned that he, along with other colleagues who have faded from the spotlight, were not included in the transition.

Speaking further, he stated that during his hiatus, his life was in danger as he faced threats from assassins and gunmen without any apparent reason.

Hero Daniels further inquired about how he (Emeka Ike) managed to overcome his challenging experiences and make a comeback. In response, he shared his journey of resilience and recovery.

“When you realize that they’re actually after you for who you are, you ask yourself, ‘What do I do next?’. I just kept doing the things I needed to do properly. I kept working on myself to be who I am now.”

Emeka Ike had a comeback in the Nollywood scene, showcasing his presence in the industry by participating in an upcoming movie titled ‘Malaika,’ which was spearheaded by Toyin Abraham.