Emeka Ike Loses Mum At 90

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike lost his mum, Comfort Ike, to the cold hand of death at the age of 90 years.
Announcing his mum’s demise on his official Instagram page on Saturday, November 11, the actor said his hero is gone.
According to him, his mother’s love, humanity and preaching to people will never be forgotten.
READ ALSO:
- How Egwu impacted on 9th Senate with bills, motions.
- Tragedy In Movie Industry As Another Nollywood Actor Dies.
- Emeka Nweke: A Cheerful Giver @42.
He wrote, “My hero is gone, RIP world Mother.
“We will hold on to the love you showed humanity.”
Tags: Emeka Ike emeka ike latest news emeka Ike latest news updates emeka Ike news emeka Ike news latest emeka ike news updates