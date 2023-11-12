Emeka Ike Loses Mum At 90

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike lost his mum, Comfort Ike, to the cold hand of death at the age of 90 years.

Announcing his mum’s demise on his official Instagram page on Saturday, November 11, the actor said his hero is gone.

According to him, his mother’s love, humanity and preaching to people will never be forgotten.

READ ALSO:

He wrote, “My hero is gone, RIP world Mother.

“We will hold on to the love you showed humanity.”