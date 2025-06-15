Emeka Erem set to host Ajebo unleashed 12.0: “Family Guy” edition

Share

The Laughter man himself, Emeka Erem, popularly known as Ajebo is ready to host Ajebo Unleashed 12.0, the 12th edition tagged ‘Family Guy’ of Ajebo’s hilarious comedy extravaganza.

The laughter festival is set to take place on June 29th in Lagos.

Last year’s show was a sold-out success, with over 3000 people in attendance, and this year’s edition promises to be even bigger and better.

Themed ‘Family Guy’, this year’s edition, according to the comedian, celebrates the quirks, challenges, and joys of family life.

He further promised that his signature blend of witty humor and relatable jokes will have the audience in stitches as he tackles topics such as African motherhood, family problems, sibling rivalry, and the differences between traditional and modern parenting.

“Laughter is the smallest unit of happiness, and family is the biggest influence on our lives. Which is why we are dedicating this edition to celebrating family, the strongest support system one can ever have,” he said.

He further said that the show will feature a star-studded lineup, including a surprise A-List music artiste. With Ajebo’s sharp wit and clever observations, audiences can expect a night of non-stop laughter and entertainment.

Ajebo Unleashed is a popular comedy show that has been entertaining audiences for years with its unique blend of humor, satire, and relatable storytelling. With its 12th edition, Ajebo Unleashed continues to be one of the most anticipated events in the entertainment calendar.

