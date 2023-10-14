Emeka Agba Raises Hope For Boxing In Nigeria

A new entrant into the Nigerian boxing scene, the Emeka Agba Boxing Promotions, has revealed plans to turn the fortune of the sport in Nigeria.

The new outfit was unveiled in Lagos on Friday with assurance of a better future for the sport of boxing and its practitioners in Nigeria.

Speaking on plans by the fledgling outfit to organise its first promotion, President of the Emeka Agba Foundation, Emeka Agba, said arrangements had been concluded to launch the boxing promotion outfit and stage a six-bout bill coming up November 12 at the Brai Ayonote Boxing Gym, National Stadium Lagos.

He informed me that his organisation takes boxing as a serious business which is capital-intensive.

“We want to make a difference. We want the cooperation and support of every right-thinking Nigeria to lift the game of boxing to the next level,” he said.

“We want to see that our boxers who get beaten in the ring also get good money for their efforts. They deserve nothing but the best.

“I have always felt that we can use sports and boxing in particular, to engage the youths and take them off the streets.

“Our youths have always demonstrated the will to channel their energies to compete and excel in whatever they do.”