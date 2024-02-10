Emefiele’s Wife, Three Others Declared Wanted

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday declared Margaret Emefiele, wife of the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele wanted for alleged money laundering.

This was contained in a published photo and details of Margaret Emefiele and three others in a notice sighted by New Telegraph.

The three other persons were identified as Eric Ocheme Odoh, Anita Joy Omoile, and Jonathan Omoile.



In the notice signed by Dele Oyewale, head of Media and Publicity, the EFCC said the quartet allegedly colluded with the former CBN governor to divert “huge sums” from the federal government coffers.

“The public is hereby notified that persons whose photographs appear above are wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly conspiring with a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to convert huge sums of money belonging to the federal government of Nigeria and committed felony to wit; obtaining money by false pretences and stealing contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,” the notice reads.

Margaret, Anita and Jonathan were listed as indigenes of Delta state while Odoh is said to be from Benue.

Jonathan is said to be the chief executive officer of Exact Quote BDC Limited while Anita is listed as the CEO of Deepblue Energy Services Ltd and Lipam Investment Services Ltd.

The anti-graft agency asked the public to contact its offices across the country to provide “useful information as to their whereabouts”.