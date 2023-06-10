Emefiele’s Suspension Witch-Hunt, Ethnic Cleansing – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has picked a hole on the suspension of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, describing it as ethnic cleansing.

Ohanaeze’s Director of National Interest Matters, Mazi Chima Uzor, in a statement issued on Saturday, said Emefiele’s suspension did not follow due process.

Uzor stated that the development was part of President Bola Tinubu’s administration at alienating Ndigbo from public offices.

“This is nothing but a witch hunting directed at the Igbos for no other reason other than they dared to oppose the new administration in the last general elections.

“We are therefore asking President Bola Tinubu to beware of starting his administration with actions capable of driving an already shaking nation into chaos.

“He should be humble enough to rescind this unpopular decision and allow Dr Emefiele to complete his term as the governor of the apex bank instead of rocking the boat and destroying all the reforms that were carried out by the CBN under Emefiele’s leadership,” he advised.