Emefiele’s Naira Redesign Policy Ran Farmers Bankrupt – Agric Minister 

…As Lawmakers Raise Alarm Over Hunger In NE

The Federal Government, on Monday, lamented that the Naira re-design policy carried out by the former Chairman of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Emefiele from December 15, 2022, to early February this year when the Supreme Court ruled against it, ran farmers bankrupt in the country.

Also, in a similar development, the lawmakers declared that the rate of hunger and famine in the country was resulting in deaths of the poor in rural areas, especially in the North East.

These lamentations were made during the budget defence session of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security with the National Assembly Joint Committee on Agriculture.

While making his presentation before the joint Committee, Chaired by Senator Saliu Mustapha (APC, Kwara Central), the Minister said that the focus of the 2024 budgetary proposals for the sector was to achieve food security in the country.

According to him, several factors like insecurity and the naira re-design policy carried out about a year ago, impoverished the farmers and severely threatened food security in the country.

He said, “The cash crunch caused by the Naira re-design, made most of the farmers sell their farm produce at giveaway price for survival since buyers couldn’t access cash to buy the produce from them.

“The policy which coincided with harvest season, ended rendering the farmers empty financially,” he said.

In their separate remarks at the session, Hon Dahiru Ismaila Haruna from Toro Federal Constituency in Bauchi State and Hon Ademorin Kuye from Shomolu Federal Constituency, Lagos State, raised the alarm on the urgent need by the federal government to address the high rate of hunger in the country largely caused by insecurity.

Hon Haruna in his remarks said, “Hon Minister being from the North East, the picture am about to paint shouldn’t be strange to you at all.

“The pathetic picture of people dying of hunger on a daily basis while the majority of those surviving, feed once a day.

“Making it worrisome is the fact that even people from neighbouring countries like Chad Niger, Benin Republic and Central Africa, are trooping in to mop up the little food, signalling total famine in the area if not urgently addressed by stockpiling the silos.”

However, Hon. Ademorin in his own remarks, wrote off the silos by putting it to the Minister that most of the silos built by President Jonathan’s administration are alleged to be concessions for N20 million each.

The Minister, in his response, assured the lawmakers that all issues raised were being addressed and would be decisively addressed in the 2024 fiscal year.

Earlier in his submission, Kyari told the Committee members that for the 2024 fiscal year, a total of N362.940 billion was earmarked for the sector out of which N124.1 billion is for the Ministry.

The breakdown of the N124.1billion according to him, shows that N10.6billion is for personnel cost, N1.34billion for overhead and N112.497billion for capital expenditure.