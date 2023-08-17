Emefiele’s Arraignment On Fresh 20-Count Criminal Charges Stalled

The planned arraignment of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja this morning has been stalled.

Though Emefiele was in Court, the second defendant, Saadat Yaro was absent prompting the arraignment to be shifted to August 23.

Counsel to the Federal Government and Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mohammed Abubakar told Justice Hamza Muazu that Saadat Yaro took ill in the morning, hence, was unable to make it to the Court.

Abubakar apologized to the Court and applied for a new date for arraignment.

The request for adjournment was not opposed by Akinlolu Kehind SAN who stood for Emefiele.

Justice Muazu subsequently fixed August 23 for the arraignment.

Operatives of the Department of the State Service (DSS) who brought Emefiele to Court under heavy water-tight security to avoid security breaches returned him to their custody immediately after the proceedings.

Details later…