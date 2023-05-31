Emefiele: Validating developmental role of central banks

Given the huge potential it has for transforming Nigeria’s economy, not many industry watchers would be surprised by the fact that a week after the Dangote Oil Refinery and Petrochemicals Complex was inaugurated in Lagos, the event is still attracting reactions from experts and analysts. Expected benefits of Dangote Oil Refinery Indeed, the economic benefits of the project appear to be endless.

As Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, pointed out in his speech at the event, the completion of the project means that under the administration of the country’s new President, Bola Tinubu, Nigeria would cease importing petroleum products, fertiliser and petrochemical, which gulped over $26 billion in 2022.

According to him, apart from the project generating up to 12,000MW of electricity, it will have enormous impact on job creation by generating thousands of direct jobs, over 135,000 permanent jobs and millions of indirect jobs.

The CBN Governor further stated: “This project avails Nigeria with significant savings both in terms of foreign exchange and in easing the fiscal burden on Federal Government. Available data at the Central Bank of Nigeria as of 2014, shows that at least 30 percent of the foreign exchange required to meet Nigeria’s import needs went into the importation of refined petroleum products.

“It is instructive to note that according to the balance of payments statistics, the cost (including freight) of petroleum products imports into Nigeria doubled over a five-year period from about $8.4 billion in 2017 to $16.2 billion (indicating an annual average of $11.1 billion), before rising further to $23.3 billion by end-2022.

“At this rate, the average annual cost of petroleum products imports to Nigeria could reach $30 billion by 2027 if we continued to rely on petroleum imports. These figures suggest that the refinery could engender foreign exchange savings, to the country, of between $25 billion and $30 billion annually.”

He also stated that in addition to the nearly $30 billion foreign exchange savings from the reduction in petroleum imports, the economy was projected to benefit an extra $10 billion of foreign exchange inflow annually through the export of refined petroleum products.

Another significant benefit of the project listed by the CBN Governor is that it would provide support to the fiscal operations of the government by helping to ease budget constraints of funding the petroleum subsidy.

He said: “Available data indicates that, over a five-year period, fuel subsidy in Nigeria rose more than nine-folds from about N154 billion in 2017 to over N1.43 trillion before another three-fold rise to N4.4 trillion by the end of 2022. A simple straight-line projection suggests that this figure could surpass N7 trillion within the next three years if we do not tackle it effectively. Thankfully, the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals could spare Nigeria about N5 to N7 trillion annually in fiscal expenditure of the federal government over the next five years.”

Emefiele’s leadership role

However, maybe because the aforementioned expected benefits of the Dangote Oil Refinery and Petrochemicals Complex are so impressive, there has not been much focus on the role played by Emefiele in ensuring that the project did not end up as one of those white elephant endeavours scattered across the country.

Significantly, it was only the President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who in his speech at the event applauded the immense support of Emefiele, saying he moved mountains to ensure the completion of the project.

According to him, “without Governor Emiefele’s courageous support and backing, this project would not have stood a chance of successful completion.”

He noted that apart from the board and management of Dangote, the CBN Governor was the most frequent visitor to the complex, as he was keen to ensure that the project moved from dream to reality.

Indeed, Emefiele, in his speech, had highlighted the critical support that the CBN, in collaboration with deposit money banks (DMBs), provided for the project.

Intervention programmes

He said: “Consistent with the Federal Government’s drive to diversify the economy, the Central Bank of Nigeria, through its various development finance interventions, has continued to support critical sectors of the Nigerian economy to promote a homegrown rebalancing of our economy and foster self- sufficiency.

“Accordingly, since the refinery will backstop our diversification efforts by exporting its surplus refined products, the CBN supported the project through our Small and Medium Enterprise Refinancing and Restructuring Facility (SMERRF). Under this facility, the sum of N75.0 billion was released for the project through a consortium of banks, in order to bolster value-addition in the real sector, create jobs sustainably, and enhance foreign exchange dynamics.”

The CBN Governor, who listed some of the apex bank’s intervention programmes, said they were part of its efforts to support the Federal Government’s drive to diversify the economy.

For instance, he stated: “The CBN Real Sector Facility, is implemented through two interventions, namely Real Sector Support Facility through Differentiated Cash Reserve Requirement (RSSF-DCRR) and Covid-19 Intervention for Manufacturing Sector. Under this facility, the CBN has released the sum of N2.56 trillion to 462 projects in agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and services sectors.

“In addition, the CBN has also supported other priority sectors and segments of the economy, with cumulative N3.60 trillion released to the manufacturing sector to support the domestic productive capacity of industries.

“The sum of N2.09 trillion has been disbursed to various projects in the agricultural sector, particularly through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, which has supported 4.56 million smallholder farmers cultivating over 5.96 million hectares of agricultural commodities across the country.”

He added: “The bank has also supported infrastructural development with the sum of N2.28 trillion to bridge the nation’s infrastructure gap and improve access to energy for domestic production.”

The consensus among analysts is that while Emefiele, may not have been the first Governor of the CBN to lead it into going beyond its primary roles of ensuring price and financial stability, to carrying out developmental interventions, under his leadership, however, the impact of such interventions have been more far reaching.

Criticism

In fact, most of the criticism leveled against him is generally connected with the CBN’s developmental activities. Emefiele has, however, always responded to such criticisms by pointing out that the CBN had no choice than to support real sector activities given the country’s continued dependence on oil and challenges it usually faces whenever the price of the commodity plunges.

For instance, following his appointment for his first term as CBN Governor, in June 2014 Emefiele unveiled a 10-point agenda, that, he said, would see the apex bank, under his watch, using its resources to build a resilient financial system that will serve the growth and development needs of the country, adding that the bank would introduce a broad spectrum of financial instruments to boost specific enterprise areas in agriculture, manufacturing, health and oil and gas.

At that time, the CBN was going through a turbulent time, given the manner in which Emefiele’s predecessor left office. Then, there was sharp drop in the price of crude oil which led to capital flow reversals and forex shortage. The impact was so severe so that it pushed the economy into a recession. The development made the CBN to resort to using different unorthodox policies and intervention schemes to lift the economy out of recession.

Conclusion

Analysts believe that although there may have been issues with the implementation of some of the CBN’s policies under Emefiele, such as the cashless policy and naira redesign programme, the role that the CBN governor played in supporting the completion of the transformational Dangote Oil Refinery and Petrochemicals Complex, through one of the regulator’s intervention schemes, has helped to cement his legacy as a reformer, who is passionate about the country’s growth and development.