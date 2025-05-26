Emefiele Trial: Witness Admits No Record Of Alleged $400,000 Cash Delivery

Share

The ongoing trial of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, took a revealing turn on Monday as the seventh prosecution witness, John Adetola, admitted that he neither documented nor retained any evidence of the $400,000 he claimed to have delivered to the embattled ex-CBN chief.

Testifying before Justice Rahman Oshodi at the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Adetola, a former executive assistant to Emefiele, said he handed over the cash in 2018 but did not keep any receipt or written record of the transaction.

He told the court that he received a WhatsApp message from one Mr Eric Odoh directing him to collect the sum from John Ayoh and deliver it to Emefiele.

“I went to the house of John Ayoh at Lekki in Lagos. He gave me an envelope, and I came back to the office and gave it to the former CBN Governor,” Adetola said.

Under cross-examination by Emefiele’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), Adetola conceded that he did not mention any such WhatsApp or telephone conversations with Emefiele in his statement to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He also admitted to not being prosecuted in connection with the transaction, despite his involvement.

“I did not see any need to document it,” Adetola told the court when questioned during re-examination by EFCC counsel Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) on why there was no record of the financial handover.

Emefiele is standing trial alongside Henry Omoile on a 26-count charge of alleged abuse of office, conspiracy, and the misappropriation of $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion.

During his testimony, Adetola outlined his role at the CBN, stating that he held a Higher National Diploma in Secretarial Studies and was a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management.

He managed correspondences and the secretariat under the supervision of the former CBN Governor.

“My direct boss was the first defendant. The 1st defendant is the head of the secretariat, and I report directly to him,” the witness said.

He also revealed that he was detained by the EFCC for 11 days during which he was interrogated about the alleged transactions.

However, he maintained that the anti-graft agency never brought him face-to-face with either Emefiele or John Ayoh during their investigations.

On questioning by Mr Yinka Kotoye (SAN), counsel for the second defendant, Adetola confirmed he had no interactions or transactions with Omoile regarding the alleged $400,000.

He also denied striking any immunity deal with the EFCC in exchange for his testimony, though he acknowledged that the agency had presented him with WhatsApp printouts as part of their questioning.

The witness was subsequently discharged by Justice Oshodi, who adjourned the matter until Tuesday (today) for continuation of the trial.

