Emefiele To Be Arraigned July 25 Over Unlawful Possession Of Firearm

The embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele will on Tuesday be arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos over the alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

Emefiele was charged on a two-count of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition by the Department of State Services (DSS) on July 13.

The president judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo fixed July 25 after controversy in the delay by the secret police to bring the charges in line with various orders of courts.

Justice Oweibo, who will be sitting as the vacation judge for the entire South- West fixed the date on Friday and the information has since been communicated to lawyers of all the parties.

New Telegraph reports that in the charges filed before the court, the SSS accused Emefiele of being found in possession of one single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF Magnum 8371) without a licence.

He was also alleged to be in possession of 123 rounds of live ammunition (cartridges) without a licence.

Both charges are said to be in contravention of sections 4 and 8 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation, 2004, punishable under section 27 (1)(b)(i) of the Act.

In protest over the non-compliance with the orders of high courts in Abuja, a group of lawyers on July 17 filed a contempt proceeding before a Federal High Court in Abuja to commit the director-general of the SSS, Yusuf Bichi to jail on allegations of contempt of court.

The lawyers, led by Maxwell Opara and Ahmed Tijani on Monday accused Bichi of disobeying different orders of M. A. Hassan, Hamza Muazu and Bello Kawu were disobeyed by the service despite the orders being served on them.