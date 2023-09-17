Emefiele Sent Resignation Letter To Tinubu In August

The embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has purportedly resigned from his position in August 2023, following his suspension by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu suspended the CBN boss on June 9, 2023, and instructed him to delegate his duties to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, the Deputy Governor of the Operations Directorate.

Following his suspension, the Department of State Services (DSS) announced that Emefiele was in its custody for “some investigative reasons”.

But in August, according to Reuter, Emefiele reportedly submitted his resignation letter directly to Tinubu.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Emefiele initially presented the letter to the DSS, but it was rejected because the law stipulates that he must submit it directly to the President.

Emefiele’s decision has resolved any legal concerns related to the nomination of Yemi Cardoso as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Friday announced Cardoso’s nomination.

The president also nominated four new deputy governors; namely Emem Nnana Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor, and Bala M. Bello.

Upon confirmation by the Senate, Cardoso is expected to serve for a term of five years.

READ ALSO:

Recall that on July 25, he was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on “illegal possession” of firearms at a federal high court in Lagos and was granted bail in the sum of N20 million.

The two-count charge was later struck out on August 17 after the federal government withdrew.

However, a fresh 20-count charge was instituted against him over an alleged conspiracy to carry out procurement fraud, among others.

The arraignment has been stalled twice with claims that Emefiele is proposing a plea bargain agreement to which the federal government was disposed.

The agreement required Emefiele to resign as CBN governor and “disgorge” some assets.