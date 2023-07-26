Emefiele: Rule of law on trial

The State Security Services (SSS) otherwise known as the Department of State Services (DSS) is one of the successor organisations that sprouted from the defunct National Security Organisation, and by the very letters of its establishment, it is supposed to be the central agency responsible for domestic intelligence, while the other two organisations that came about as a result of the dissolution of the NSO, are specifically charged with external and military related intelligence.

Precisely, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has the responsibility of gathering intelligence that are relevant to Nigeria’s security and diplomatic interests from outside Nigeria, while the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) is responsible for gathering military based intelligence, both within and outside Nigeria.

By its founding vision, the DSS is supposed to be Nigeria’s own version of the United States Secret Service and the Federal Investigation Bureau (FBI). While the FBI is specifically charged with investigating and combating domestic related crimes, the Secret Service, even though it also conducts special criminal investigations, is exclusively responsible for protecting U.S. political leaders, their families and visiting heads of state and government.

The Nigerian DSS plays both roles, and given that it is located directly within the presidency and directly supervised by the National Security Adviser, it had been described by some people as the “President’s Private Army,” as some people believe that the officers are trained to see the President’s personal and political security as more important than anything else.

At the state level, they also prioritise the governor’s interest, presumably, over and above any other thing. This is why whenever there is a case of detention and persecution of the president’s or governor’s critics, the DSS is usually at the centre of such political arrests. It is against this backdrop that a look at the history of the purported investigation and subsequent arrest of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, one might see reason with those who argue that someone took charge of the DSS long before the May 29 inauguration of the present administration.

This is because, if there was anyone that could have authorised the DSS to circumvent the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agencies, to initiate an investigation into alleged economic crimes against the CBN governor, it should be the Commander-in-Chief. But given what we know and the intrigues that followed the many foiled attempts at arresting Emefiele, while Muhammadu Buhari was president, it is possible that the DSS was receiving instruction from someone other than the then Commander-in-Chief. Justice Tsoho, while dismissing the agency’s initial attempt to secure a court order to arrest and detain Emefiele sometime in December last year, questioned why it would proceed with such an application in court without getting a presidential approval for such action.

The DSS was also accused by the judge of not filing Emefiele’s details correctly, giving the sensitivity of his position as the CBN governor. It was reported that it took the intervention of the Army to stop the DSS from going ahead to arrest Emefiele even after the court had declined to grant the order they requested.

Barely two weeks after the new administration was inaugurated, every doubt about who was interested in taking Emefiele out of the way was cleared as the CBN governor was summarily suspended and within days, arrested by the DSS.

He has remained in the agency’s custody for more than a month in defiance of court orders releasing him. If the new administration was pretending not to have anything personal against the Delta State born bank chief, the handler of the DSS official Twitter page let the cat out of the bag when it railed at some group of lawyers fighting for the enforcement of Emefiele’s right to freedom by insisting that a court order on his release is obeyed.

The venom the handler poured out on these posts should have immediately earned whoever is behind that handle, a strict reprimand and the DSS issued a disclaimer, but it is obvious that, that message got official nod before it was published and it lays to rest any hope of Emefiele getting justice.