Emefiele: Reno Omokri Urges Tinubu To Probe Buhari

Former Presidential aide and socio-political analyst, Reno Omokri on Friday said President Bola Tinubu ought to have probed the last administration led by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omokri who spoke on Friday via his verified X handle said Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), shouldn’t be used as the only scapegoat by Tinubu’s administration.

Omkri who described Buhari’s administration as the worst when compared to others said former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration is one of the best in Nigerian history.

He, however, said although Boko Haram was vanquished by Jonathan, the rebels thrived under Buhari’s leadership.

READ ALSO:

Omokri said: “The Jonathan administration was one of the best governments in Nigeria’s history because it was a conscience-driven administration, not an ego-led one. Buhari was undoubtedly the worst President we had. And facts prove it.

“When Dr Jonathan handed power to Buhari, Boko Haram has been defeated. The 2015 election was held in every Local Government and every ward in Nigeria. But after eight years of Buhari, Nigeria experienced a total breakdown of security.

“Nowhere in Northern Nigeria was safe under Buhari. Nowhere. The very people who thought Buhari was coming to rescue them watched as he abandoned them to bandits, killer herders, kidnappers and terrorists. You can imagine over 400 terrorists escaping from Kuje prison. Bandits invading the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna and killing senior officers. Terrorist layer stole an anti-aircraft missile and, wiped out the 157 Task Force in Metele and killing over 200 officers and men.

“And then, after running our military, Buhsri ruined our economy. Jonathan handed over an economy that was the largest in Africa, with a GDP of $540 billion. After eight wasteful years in office, Buhari wiped out $100 billion from our economy and handed over a GDP of $440.8 billion to Tinubu. In less than a year, Tinubu has grown to $477 billion. Buhari impoverished Nigeria, while he and his Tunde Sabiu Yusuf-led cabal became wealthy. People who were struggling before 2015.

“I am reminding Nigerians of this because we have a notoriously short memory. Very soon, people will start eulogising and whitewashing Buhari and trying to blame his mess on the current administration.

“If not for APC cannot try APC, it would have been good for Tinubu to probe Buhari and give him the Zuma treatment. It is not Emefiele who should be made a scapegoat because he is a minority. Where are the members of Buhari’s cabal who used him?”