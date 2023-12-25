Emefiele Punctures Jim Obazee’s Fraud Reports

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele who secured his bail on Friday has debunked allegations of fraudulent transactions levelled against him by the Federal Government hired Investigator, Jim Obazee, that he lodged £543, 482,213 in fixed deposits in UK banks.

He bluntly denied involvement in the opening of such accounts in UK banks in a statement issued on Monday.

He said the reports which were carried in several media outlets ( not New Telegraph) were misleading and calculated attempts to smear his character to serve the selfish interest of the private investigator.

” First, it was reported that contrary to the provision of the CBN Act 2007, there was no presidential approval for the Naira redesign. I wish to state unequivocally that there was indeed a presidential approval, and the said approval was handed over to the same Jim Obazee during the process of his investigation in the presence of senior CBN officials and his own investigative team.

Moreover, the former President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has stated on a number of occasions that he authorised and approved the Naira redesign. I am therefore at a loss as to why Mr Jim Obazee will mislead Nigerians that there was no presidential approval”, said former CBN Governor.

“The report also claimed that the sum of 6.23 million dollars was withdrawn from the CBN vault based on a false presidential directive bearing the signature of the former president Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and that of the former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha.

“About two weeks ago, Jim Obazee in the company of a certain Deputy Commissioner of Police from Force CID came to Kuje to ask me questions in respect of the said document in the presence of my lawyers. I stated verbally and in writing that I did not know such a directive from the former president and the former SGF.

“Infact, I told them that that was the first time I would be seeing the documents. On this, I challenge Jim Obazee to publish the said documents and also the statements that I made to them”,

On opening the 593 accounts in the UK, Emefiele categorically distanced himself, saying, “I am not involved in the opening of these accounts and I do not have knowledge of their openings”.

“The fixed deposits in those foreign accounts are definitely outside my knowledge. However, let me state clearly, that the relevant departments of the CBN have the authority to carry out such activities in line with their lawful mandate within the CBN.

“I therefore join well-meaning Nigerians who have spoken on this matter and have demanded a thorough and transparent investigation of all these alleged frauds”.

He said he had reached out to his counsel to take up the matter to clear his name from the defamatory statements contained in the report and by extension the publications.