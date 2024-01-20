Emefiele Pleads Not Guilty to Fresh Corruption Charges

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who was on Friday re-arraigned at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, Abuja on a 20-count bordering on corruption and forgery, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Emefiele was first arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on six counts of N1.2bn procurement fraud. In the new charge, Emefiele was accused of forgery, conferring a corrupt advantage and criminal breach of trust, among others. In the amended charge, Emefiele was accused of obtaining the sum of $6.2m by pretence by falsely representing the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

This, the EFCC said contravenes Section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and is punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act. He was also accused of conniving with one Eric Ocheme, who has been at large, to commit forgery. Emefiele was also accused of conferring corrupt advantage on his wife, Omoile Margret, and brother-in-law, Omoile Macombo, by awarding a contract for the renovation of a portion of the CBN Governor’s residence in Ikoyi, Lagos to the tune of N99.8m.

The offence according to the government, contravenes Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.