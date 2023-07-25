Emefiele Pleads Not Guilty To Firearm Charges

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has pleaded not guilty to the 2-count charge of illegal possession of firearms slammed on him by the Department of State Services (DSS).

He denied the charges upon his arraignment by the DSS today before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Emefiele’s defence team was led by a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Joseph Daudu (SAN).

In the first count, Emefiele was accused of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence, contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.

In the second count, the suspended CBN Governor was accused of having in his possession, 123 rounds of live ammunition (cartridges), without a licence, contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.

Proceedings in the matter are currently ongoing.

Details later