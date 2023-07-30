Emefiele Paying Price of Being Buhari’s Loyalist –Nduka Eya

Octogenarian, elder statesman and former Secretary General of the pan-Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nduka Eya, in this interview with KENNETH OFOMA, weighs in on some burning issues, including the protracted effort by the Enugu State government to end stay-at-home order in the state, the trial of Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele, and the inability of the security agencies to apprehend Asari Dokubo for raising a private army

What is your take on the ban on stay-at-home in Enugu and the government’s forceful approach, which has resulted in sealing of shops and death of at least, one person?

I will just ask one question, which I want you to highlight; then, I will go back and explain to you. Sit down at home was an order about two years ago, by the IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra) that any time Nnamdi Kanu, their leader was going to court, the Biafra, they didn’t say Ndigbo, they said people in Biafra land should stay at home to demonstrate their protest.

People tried to disobey it and there were consequences- violent attacks on people. And people got afraid; those violent attacks, the government did not protect the people; that was the previous government. They kept quiet. They didn’t even make a statement, the whole leaders of the South East. They used to have the South East Governors Forum; not one word from Dave Umahi; not one word from Okezie Ikpeazu; not one word from Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, not from Rochas Okorocha before Uzodimma came, and not one word from Willie Obiano before Charles Soludo came.

And so, the people were expecting their government to come out and by the way, let us accept many South Easterners have come to accept from Buhari’s, the president’s body language and action that he said why you expect me when you voted five per cent? Why should I give you? He said so. So, he came out openly to tell the people you are a spot in a circle. And we had to talk to him in the language he understands; this is president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

So, the Igbo have taken it that they are conquered people. What is IPOB- the indigenous People of Biafra. That’s what it means. So, people still have Biafra in their mind. Why Biafra? You don’t want us, you won’t allow us to express ourselves; you won’t take us; you won’t allow us to go. That’s why Biafra is in the mind. By the way, there was the Bight of Biafra. They were trying to wipe it out in the map. There was Bight of Biafra before Nigeria was created and that was how that name came.

Never mind that people like Wike, Nwike who became Wike; Nyesom, he doesn’t want to call it Nesochukwu. That’s what it means. Because he wanted to benefit. He is not Rumo; Rumo in- stead of Umukirishi. We know how it happened. So, these are examples of what is happening. But we were staying with the sit- at-home. Once in a while, there will be some incidents and people got used to it. Some people now turned Saturday into a Monday and we were now doing what we should have done on Monday on Saturday. Some schools even.

So, nothing was really lost. In fact, some also carried up to Sunday. But in the last six months, the thing was getting quietly normal and people were going about their businesses. Those who were still afraid remained at home. Then, suddenly, we have a new governor. I don’t know why and who advised him but that is evidence that our electoral process has to be looked at. We will come to that.

Then I came out, I said I will tell you how it came; the question I want to ask, South Easterners, stay at home, you said no and when you came out, you were mauled, killed. The government did not come to your protection. So, you decided, instead of losing your life, to obey, even reluctantly. Then, suddenly somebody came and made an order. We call it a military executive order.

It is banned. Then, the next Monday, to prove it, you took security people protecting you; you went round; good, the order is being obeyed. We listened to the radio. One of the aides to the governor came; he was talking about people who locked their shops. He mentioned some stores, that if they didn’t open on Monday, they would seal the shops. And I was at the radio station. I said, look, the governor may mean well but I think he is moving too fast. He didn’t do his plan well and I said one gover- nor who tried this thing was Anambra Governor, Soludo.

He knew the trouble he went through in the first week of that announcement. But somehow, he gradually started getting people out. Governor, this is your colleague. You just came in. Is it too much to just drive to Anambra and say, ‘col- league, this thing I’m trying to do, you did it. How did it happen?’ I said but our governors think that they know everything. When you advise them and you are not in their party and you are not one of the sycophants, then you are nothing.

Then I said to the governor’s aide, let me ask you. If that shop decides to close for one month, what will you do? I said the only time that he will open on Monday is if he is closing because of this sit-at-home. He is afraid that people will come and look at his shop. And the government will not provide any compensation for him. It’s only when you get two, three policemen every Monday and say open this shop, we are the security for you. And I said, no commander, no senior prefect, no governor, no military commander should give an order that he cannot implement.

I said so. People are afraid and what are they afraid of? Unknown gunmen! Whose duty is it to round up these unknown gunmen and give us our peace and tranquility? They are not obeying any Nnamdi Kanu. After all, since then, IPOB has come out to say, we are not involved with this sit down at home. They made it clear to the people. Now, it’s Simon Ekpa who even gave order for how many days when you should go to the market, and I said people are not coming out because they are afraid of their lives.

They have no protection against those who will try to force them to seat at home; just what the government is doing, trying to force people not to stay at home. So, the question is, we are afraid of the unknown gunmen and the so-called IPOB in quote. So, they choose to stay at home. We don’t want to obey and the government will come and say, you must come out. We come out. The same government turns on and starts killing us for not coming out or opening our shops.

Where does the citizen go from here? Don’t obey unknown gunmen? Obey the government which is a contrary and you have not dealt with the people who are giving the illegal order? You cannot confront them? You now confront those, I hear some shops were sealed. Who gave the government power to seal somebody’s private shop anyway? Where did he get that power? Because our people are so frightened, they don’t know what to do. People should challenge this thing.

Governor, it is said that when a child washes his hands clean, he joins elders in eating. Governor, the words of elders are words of wisdom. Some elders came out and probably your sycophants made you feel they were criticizing you and governors should not be criticized. See what you have put upon yourself. My position is that Governor Peter Mbah, contrary to what is expected, has compounded his problem and this problem is a flashback to his administration.

When you were going to seal shops, many of your schools did not open. What I heard is that there was a riot. I hear police now explaining that there was a riot they went to… somebody who was present said he was present; anybody telling you there was a riot is lying. That it was policemen, who came. They had armoured cars and they were firing tear gas. That anybody who had a gun, there were the policemen. You killed a man, wounded several others.

Why? And they said if you want to open your shop, N100, 000, and one funny one was on radio yesterday. Ehh! Because, they don’t open their shop, tax for the state that is suffering. I said tax the businessman; know how much to pay you. He doesn’t depend on how many days he opens his shop. He knows that this year, I’m going to pay so much as tax. He may collect it in one month; he may collect it in one year; he may collect it on one day. He opens his shop.

Persuade them by preaching, and quietly get your security. A Monday following that ban, we were all in Enugu. People were running. My gate man said people were running and I said just shut my gate. And that day, I had a nephew at Awkunanaw Girls. There was a shooting in school. That his aide who was on radio, let him come and tell us where he got the authority to seal Spar, established by one of his predecessors.

On one Monday when the governor was driving around town with security men, unknown gunmen were in Ezeagu, flogging school children. Come and take punishment for dis- obeying the order to stay at home. Will you come back to school tomorrow? They said no! Go and bring that headmistress, and the poor lady was singing like Cannery. Suppose they shot that lady? All they will do is condolences.

Our governors must know that they are no Lords. They are servants. They are hired by the people to manage their affairs. What we are having now is that you hire the people, they become Lords and dictate to you and all these are based on one fact: our politicians believe that poverty and hunger are legitimate instruments for dictatorship.

At this stage, what do you think the state government can do to ameliorate the situation?

I would have thought in fairness that Peter Mbah should have gone on radio and made a broadcast to the people about what happened in Enugu on Wednesday. All the stations are agog about what happened the previous Monday; that people moved out and said no, we won’t stay at home. Some civil society people led the delegation.

I listened to that programme. And when one of them was asked about the ban by the government, she said no, that if the government allows her to interface with the government, they should get away from that style. She said so. So, I thought that Peter Mbah should have given a broadcast to the people, calm; but I heard they made a statement, they will investigate.

What is your take on the ordeal of the former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Godwin Emefiele since his arrest and prosecution by the Department of State Services, DSS?

My dear, let’s go from the beginning. This impunity started with for- mer President Buhari. Remember El Zakzaki and his wife, who were kept with Dasuki. Both ECOWAS Court of which Nigeria is now the chairman; ECOWAS Court gave verdict; Nigerian Court gave verdict; release this man. Buhari and his adviser kept the man.

I learnt the man has gone blind now. That’s one. Dasuki, security adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan was accused of mismanagement of money. When he was charged, illegal possession of arms was added. This was an officer of the army, okay? Of course, at one point, Dasuki said I’m not going to court anymore.

I think it just died there or so. Nnamdi Kanu, I hear again, some press men, one reporter saying that Nnamdi Kanu was extradited; he was not extradited. He was kidnapped. And I used to tell a story, that people are talking about kidnapping in Nigeria. Why should they complain because the leadership of Nigeria, the person in power is an established kidnapper. You remember the man in London, Umaru Dikko?

The diplomatic box that came to the airport to be shipped to Nigeria? Who was the Head of State then? Answer the question: Buhari! Today, you saw how Nnamdi Kanu was abducted from Kenya and gleefully, Lai Mohammed said the man was in custody. How did you do it? Naught! Who was the Head of State at that time? The same person! So, why are you surprised that kidnapping has become a favourable bread when a whole president, Head of State, is involved in it. People are not talking. People are afraid.

They keep quiet and because you keep quiet things are going. Then, they went to court. If you go back to Nnamdi Kanu’s case, the first charge Nnamdi Kanu faced before Binta Nyako, eight charges. He was arraigned and put in prison. After the trial, Nyako deleted five of the eight charges and left only three on which Nnamdi Kanu will be standing trial before the bail was granted him. One of those charges was terrorism.

He leads a terrorist group. At that point and we believe he was carrying flags, police collected the flag, set it ablaze and went away. Nnamdi Kanu never carried arms; he never shot anybody until they introduced violence. What was the violence, the man of the moment, defence commander Buratai whom I choose to call Brutal carried armoured vehicles, like if you go to Ogbete Market now, exactly what is happening at Ogbete because I heard armoured vehicles are there, in a market, to protect the market or to kill the people in the market?

Can you imagine firing a gun in Ogbete? You think it won’t hit anybody? They have been consistent. When a man called Daura carried an armed force to take over the parliament of the nation, Osinbajo was acting then because Buhari was ill. Osinbajo went like a president that he was acting, sacked the man. Then, DG DSS, Daura, he is today a free man. That was a treasonable felony.

I thought that DSS should have arrested Daura because they are working for the state, and charge him for attempt- ing to take over the parliament by armed forces. Daura is, nobody knows whether he is not even back in service now. When Daura was sacked, Osinbajo, like a good educated leader he is, said, hand over to the next most senior. When Buhari came back, he dropped a retired man to come and take over. I don’t know whether he is the man called Yusuf now or Bichi.

I don’t know who they are but the Director of DSS is a law onto himself; choosing and picking which law to obey and which one not to obey. Take the case of Nnamdi Kanu. After all rigmarole, they appeared before Nyako a few times. Then, they went on Appeal and Appeal Court said you don’t even try the man here. Then, again, like they are misquoting; somebody said they were overruled by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has not done so. All the Supreme Court said is stay action. They granted stay action because there are other charges. For how many years now, they have not been able to raise any other charge; they are just keeping the man.

So, how do you see the case of Emefiele now?

Emefiele is paying for his loyalty to Buhari and to the government of the federation. You saw what went on with the exchange of money, where Buhari was alleged to have disobeyed court order. The court said this thing should be deferred till December. Buhari’s announcement said till the end of August or something like that which made people like El’Rufai go to court. Our leaders believe that we forget so quickly that they just allow time to pass, we forget and we go. I have gone through this background to show that it didn’t start today but we forget so quickly.

So, we go, nothing happens. So, a governor will say I will do this and nothing will happen. Wike did so and nothing happened. How can a governor prevent a national campaign team from campaigning in Rivers State, and enforce that law? It is time for Nigerians to ask President Bola Tinubu why Emefiele was suspended? Jonathan suspended Sanusi because he said he was giving out cash without authority. He has a reason. Let’s get to Emefiele. Nigerians woke up one day to the news that security men are looking for Emefiele for financing terrorism.

This is the same Emefiele that decided to look into the accounts of some people during Endsars. Unfortunately, not many people say their accounts were financially stable. This is the same government; Dubai jailed some Nigerians and sent their name to Nigeria. Those who are financing terrorism. Nigeria has not been able to arrest those people. I understand there was a court order saying that he should not be arrested.

That order has not been vacated. Immediately Buhari left, the man was suspended and he was arrested, taken from Abuja to Lagos to search his house and went back to Abuja. After searching his house, there were rumours but nobody has mentioned it; I hear about N300,000. And the per- son asking the question asked, can the CBN governor keep N300,000 in his house? How about those who take a bullion van to their houses to take money?

Let the president talk to us. Are you getting back at Emefiele because you are now president? Talk to us, we are citizens. What played out in court shows they want to keep that man incarcerated.

What do you say to the issue of private army being recruited by Asari Dokubo?

We have just repatriated many of our students from Sudan. The war going on in Sudan now is between the regular military and what they call a tribal army. That is what the war raging next door in Sudan. Nigerians don’t see the danger that Nigeria is going towards. First, Mr. President and his agents, nobody has said anything. Nobody has even repeated that this is a joke. I listened to Chief Dan Ulasi’s television interview.

That man (Dokubo) came out of the presidency to give a press conference with Nigeria’s coat of arms behind him. In another video, he was displaying a riffle. And he said it’s the army. The corruption is from the army, the entire armed forces. He must be a Tinubu man. First of all, he licked on the Igbo. You know what he said about the Igbo and so forth. This was a terrorist oh, militant, who was given amnesty by Yar’Adua.

He is now saying openly before the DSS, that he has trained 300 boys. You saw them answering and they sang a song for us. And that it is our turn o, anybody who tries to get Tinubu, we will deal with the person. Yesterday, he fell on his governor, who said the military should go and arrest this man. This is the governor of his state, which is good, that is what a governor should be doing. And Nigerians are sitting down and watching.

The president or his men has said this is too much. This president is the president of Nigeria. He is not president to a private army.