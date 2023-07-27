Emefiele: Omokri Jobless, Seeking Relevance – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi has said former presidential aide, Reno Omokri is seeking attention by trying to link him with the travails of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Obi in a statement issued by the head, Obi-Datti media, Diran Onifade, wondered whether his supposed involvement was with his supply Emefiele with the guy he was charged with.

“He also did not clarify how Obi contributed to ‘the rotten CBN’ as alluded to by Bola Tinubu, and whether Obi was among the beneficiaries of the alleged foreign exchange sharing at the apex bank under Emefiele.

“He did not even say how Obi would have helped Emefiele in the embarrassing inter-agency fracas on Tuesday in Lagos,” the statement added.

The former Anambra State governor reminded Omokri that Labour Party was the first to react when Emefiele was first arrested and had called on the authorities to follow the rule of law in dealing with him.

“Perhaps soon, Omokri’s fictional and creative imagination will also compel him to link the arrest and the detention of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa to the former Anambra State governor.

“Very soon, we will hear Omokri linking Obi to oil bunkering, merely because he spoke up on oil theft,” the statement said.

Obi advised Omokri to look for something meaningful to do other than continuously indulging in cheap blackmail.

He stated he does not indulge in name-calling and advised the general public to disregard Omokri’s utterances and tweets.