Emefiele: Omokri Jobless, Seeking Relevance –Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, has said former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, is seeking relevance by trying to link him with the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele’s travails.

In a statement by the Head of the Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, the former Anambra State governor said the LP was the first to react when Emefiele was first arrested and told the authorities to follow the rule of law in dealing with him.

The statement said: “He also did not clarify how Obi contributed to ‘the rotten CBN’ as alluded to by Bola Tinubu, and whether Obi was among the beneficiaries of the alleged foreign exchange sharing at the apex bank under Emefiele. “He did not even say how Obi would have helped Emefiele in the embarrassing inter-agency fracas on Tuesday in Lagos.”

It added: “Perhaps soon, Omokri’s fictional and creative imagination will also compel him to link the arrest and the detention of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, to the former Anambra State governor. “Very soon, we will hear Omokri linking Obi to oil bunkering, merely because he spoke up on oil theft.”

Obi said he does not indulge in name-calling. Meanwhile, Obi said the viral photo of him and Finland-based pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, is fake. In a statement by the Obi-Dat- ti Media Office, the ex-governor explained that a picture he took with an admirer on a Virgin Flight on July 21 was inserted with a cropped picture of Aisha Yusuf behind to make it look real.

He said: “The memory may be short to forget that Obi was the first to describe the sit-at- home thing as an act being engineered and bred by a criminal that the system has refused to squarely tackle.

“Now that the menace of this crime is becoming manifest even to attract the views of the nation’s parliament, it may be necessary to critically study the handling of this crime.” Obi also denied that he is giving out 20GB free data and N5, 000 airtime, in celebration of his 62nd birthday.