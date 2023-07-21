Emefiele: Oduduwa Youths Want Tinubu To Sack DG DSS

The Oduduwa Youths has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, for disobeying a court order for the release of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

A statement issued by its leader, Comrade Yomi Oladimeji, the group said the refusal of the DSS to release Emefiele after several court orders, showed that the secret police is undermining the president’s rule of law records.

It drew the president’s attention to last week’s order by an Abuja High Court, for the immediate release of the suspended CBN governor, from detention.

According to the youths, the court presided over by Justice Hamza Muazu, “observed that detention no matter how short is a breach of fundamental rights, but it must be determined whether detention is legal or illegal, and gave the respondent one week to charge applicant to court or release him.

“Days later, another FCT High Court sitting in Abuja nullified the arrest, detention and interrogation of Mr Godwin Emefiele, the former CBN Governor, by the Department of State Services (DSS).”

The group said the court ruling by Justice Bello Kawu invalidated and nullified the “warrant of arrest obtained or procured by the respondents, especially the DSS for the arrest, detention and interrogation of Mr Emefiele in connection with the allegations of terrorism financing, fraudulent practices, money laundering, round tripping, threat to national security before or from any court since the date of the judgment of Justice M. A. Hassan,” which it noted, was delivered on December 29 last year.

It regretted that despite these rulings, the DSS has refused to obey the court orders.

“We urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack the Directorial General of the Department of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Bichi for disobedience and total disrespect to the rule of law.”