Emefiele: Nigerians in US raise the alarm over human rights violation by FG

The Conference of Nigerian Intellectuals in the United States has drawn the attention of the international community to alleged human rights violations back home under the administration of President Bola Tinubu. The group expressed displeasure at the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) handling of former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele. Recall that the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja last Tuesday commenced the trial of Emefiele, with three witnesses exonerating him of wrongdoings in the award of N1.2bn vehicle supply contracts by CBN under him. In a statement signed by its President Dr. Philips Idris, the Conference of Nigerian Intellectuals in the US described Emefiele’s continuous detention as illegal, wicked, and fiendish. Quoting Article 9 of the United Nations Human Rights, Idris said: “No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile.”

He noted that the International Law of Human Rights obligates governments to act in certain ways or to refrain from certain acts, to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms of individuals or groups. But Idris said there’s been serial abuse of the rule of law and disregard for the freedom and rights of innocent Nigerians since the new administration came on board, citing Emefiele as a case study. “We have watched with concern and indeed, consternation, the relentless persecution of Mr Godwin Emefiele. Emefiele is currently being sequestered and shackled like a common criminal in Nigeria. “Several court orders had been secured for his release but they were serially and flagrantly disobeyed by the EFCC and DSS. Judging by the ferocity with which Emefiele is being pursued, it seems someone wants him dead.

“His traducers are willing to break any law of the land and dehumanized to punish him for carrying out his statutory duties during his time as governor of CBN. “He has been denied his freedom and basic rights against both the domestic and international human rights laws. Article 9 of the United Nations Human Rights states that ‘No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile.” “As concerned citizens in the diaspora, we have decided to draw the attention of the international community to the new reign of terror back home. Our dear country seems to be heading back to dictatorship.