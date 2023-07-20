Emefiele: Lawyers, CSOS Raise The Alarm Over Alleged DSS’ Terrorism Threat

The consortium of lawyers who had approached an Abuja Federal High Court to commence committal proceedings against the director-general (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS) for disobedience to court order on continued detention of Mr Godwin Emefiele have accused the security agency of threatening to frame them for terrorism and referring to them as IPOB/ESN lawyers.

Their position was made known at a press conference addressed on behalf of the lawyers by one Tijani Ahmed, following a viral tweet by the DSS on their official Tweeter handle in reaction to the pro- cesses filed by the consortium. In the tweet, the DSS was quoted as having written the following: “Charge and bail, overzealous, uninformed IPOB/ESN lawyer, Maxwell Okpara mobilises other like-minded lawyers against DG- SS. Futile efforts! Well, Nigerians, beware!

This is in bad faith; transferred aggression. “A Biafran Republic agita- tor and outlawed IPOB counsel defending the suspended CBN governor. Is IPOB defending one of theirs? “What a contradiction….. hmmm…what’s the connection? May Maxwell be prop- erly educated on points of law, please?” Reacting, the lawyers claim that the tweet had now gone viral stating, “at about 6am when we met this morning, the tweet was still there on the handle of the SSS.

This was about 17 hours after it had been posted and had really gone. At that time, it had been seen by about 2 million people globally, generated over 3,600 comments, re-tweeted almost 5,000 times and liked more than 2,500 times. The tweets, which have been greeted by national outrage and condemnation is still on the handle of the security agency.

Furthermore, the lawyers while expressing their trauma following the tweets listed several cases of disobedience to court order against Bichi involving Igbo people and asserted that Bichi must have been suffering from what they termed Igbo-phobia.

“In the same vein, the tweet by the SSS has also exposed it very clearly to the world that the persecution of Godwin Emefiele suffers today is largely due to the ethnic profiling as directed by the DG SSS. To Bi- chi, all Igbo are IPOB/ESN terrorists,” the group said.

Tijani also said it seems clear that Bichi has declared war on lawyers and Igbo people, and that the persecution being suffered by Emefiele is largely due to ethnic and political reasons. The lawyers, thereafter, called for the sack of Bichi from office for what they termed manifesting open ha- tred against an ethnic group.