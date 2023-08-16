Emefiele: FG moves to withdraw firearms possession charges, files 20 new ones

The Federal Government yesterday filed an oral application at a Federal High Court, Lagos, to withdraw the two counts of illegal possession of firearms it filed against the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo fixed August 17 to rule on the application after listening to the arguments of the prosecution and defence lawyers.

The lawyer for the government, Mohammed Abubakar, who made an oral application to the court to withdraw the charges, said the application was informed by emerging facts and for circumstances that needed further investigations and urged the court to grant the request.

Abubakar based his application on Sections 174 (1) (c) (2) and 108 (2) (4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

But Emefiele’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu (SAN), opposed the application, insisting that the prosecution’s oral application was in disobedience of the court order granting Emefiele bail.

Daudu said: “There is no application before the court, there is no doubt, and I am not disputing the facts that the state can withdraw any charge before the court against any person.”

He cited Section 174 (3) of the Constitution that the AGF has power that can be devoid to any of its officers.

“We have an application that the AGF has flouted the court order which says the respondent/defendant should be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service granted but they are not obeying the order.”

Justice Oweibo on July 25 admitted Emefiele to N20 million bail on counts of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending when he is able to perfect his bail conditions.

But the Department of State Services (DSS) rearrested Emefiele after a tussle with prison officers on the court premises. Meanwhile, Abubakar told reporters that the government had filed 20 fresh charges against Emefiele at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.