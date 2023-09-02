Emefiele: DSS Releases Detained CBN Deputy Governor, Obiora

Kingsley Obiora, the detained Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of Economic Policy has been freed by the Department of State Services (DSS).

New Telegraph gathered that Obiora, who had been with the team of investigators since Wednesday, August 31 has been released on Friday, September 1.

According to information obtained, the secret police is investigating claims of financial malfeasance made against Godwin Emefiele, the suspended CBN Governor.

A source privy to the development said the CBN Deputy Governor was being targeted as a principal witness against his former boss, Emefiele.

Another top CBN official, Abbas Masanawa, was arrested recently and held in custody as officials seek to determine the steepness of Emefiele’s alleged corruption.

Speaking to reporters, a source from the CBN claimed that the Special Investigations Panel, which President Bola Tinubu established to look into the tenure of Emefiele, may have played a role in the invitation as part of an effort to get him to testify.

It was also revealed that the Jim Obazee-led special panel has been questioning the deputy governors of the CBN, as well as other senior officials of the bank, as part of an ongoing audit.

The source said, “Let us be clear. No one is accusing Dr Obiora of fraud or theft. Dr Obiora, like other deputy governors, had been questioned severally by the panel before his detention.”