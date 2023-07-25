Emefiele: DSS Operatives Attack Prison Official

A prison official was attacked by some operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the scuffle that broke out over who takes custody of Emefiele after he was granted bail.

The prison official had his uniform torn by the DSS operatives who are hellbent on taking Emefiele into custody.

New Telegraph learnt that there was a directive from above that the prison officials should hand over Emefiele to the DSS contrary to the court’s order.

Consequently, all prison officials within the court’s premises have left leaving behind the DSS operatives who are keeping vigil on the courtroom which is now locked with Emefiele inside.