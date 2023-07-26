Emefiele: DSS’ disregard for court order threatens rule of law –Lawyers

Some senior lawyers have condemned the action of the Department of State Services (DSS) in disregarding the court’s ruling on the bail application of the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. The lawyers, according to New Telegraph checks, said the action was a threat to the rule of law The lawyers in different chats with New Telegraph also noted that the show of force between the DSS and prison officials over who takes custody of Emefiele in the face of a clear court order is embarrassing to the country. Speaking, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Godwin Omoaka, said it is unlawful for the DSS to disobey a lawful order of court.

Omoaka said: “Care had to be expended given the fact that there was an order of court which ordered the release of Emefiele and directed that he should be kept at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail. Ordinarily, the DSS ought to comply with that court order. That is what we call respect for the rule of law.

“However, the drama today at the Federal High Court, in my view, between the two government agencies was unnecessary and remains embarrassing to the nation, to say the least. “Justice Oweibo’s order is not vague such that it states that Emefiele should be released and kept at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending when the bail conditions attached are perfected. “In other words, there are conditions attached to bail and such conditions must be met.

“Even if the DSS intends to charge Emefiele, he should be released to the Correctional Centre and then the DSS can now bring its charge and file the same in court against him and that would mean that he cannot be released until he has pleaded to that charge.” Similarly, Human Rights Lawyer, Obed Agu, condemned the refusal of the DSS to obey court order, saying: “It is a sad day for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Speaking on Arise TV last night, he wondered why President Bola Tinubu refused to call the DSS to order when the operatives were assaulting a prison official yesterday in court simply because he was doing his work by carrying out a court order. “It’s sad that the President didn’t place a call to the DSS to call them to order just like he did when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the DSS had a face-off in Lagos a few weeks ago,” he said.

On his part, a rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), while expressing displeasure over the development stated that it has become a normal phenomenon for the DSS to disobey valid orders of the court. In his views, a Professor of Law, Awa Kalu (SAN), said the action of the DSS remains unlawful and that anything unlawful cannot be good for the country. Another senior lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, urged the court to sanction the DSS for the unlawful act.

Meanwhile, one of Emefiele’s lawyers, Emeka Obegolu (SAN) said the development was ‘sad day in the history of Nigeria and a violation of the tenets of democracy and rule of law.” Speaking on Arise TV last night, he said that the court room is part of the temple of justice and admitted that yesterday was the first time when he feared for his life after seeing over 50 gun-wielding DSS operatives parading the court premises after a bail had been served.