Emefiele: DSS Arrests CBN Deputy Governor, Kingsley Obiora

The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of economic policy, Kingsley has been reportedly arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

It was widely reported that Mr Obiora has now spent four nights in custody of the secret police under questioning by the security service.

According to information obtained by New Telegraph on Friday, the arrest of the Deputy CBN Governor is a wider part of allegations of financial mismanagement under the embattled and suspended CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who is also in custody of the nation’s secret police.

It would be recalled that Emefiele, who was first appointed as CBN governor in June 2014 is being investigated by the secret police for alleged financial malfeasance.

A source privy to the development said he was being targeted as a principal witness against his boss.

Another top CBN official, Abbas Masanawa, was arrested recently and held in custody as officials seek to determine the steepness of Emefiele’s alleged corruption.

The SSS and CBN did not respond to the newspaper right away to Obiora’s detention, which authorities claimed was not wholly unexpected given his familiarity with CBN policy decisions.

Obiora, who was born on March 6, 1976, served as the IMF’s policy chief and counselled former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. He served as Emefiele’s advisor up until March 2, 2020, when he was confirmed to the position of one of the four deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, in late July, appointed a special investigator, Mr. Jim Obazee, to probe the CBN and other federal agencies.