December 6, 2025
Emefiele Debunks Links To Terrorism Financing, Says It’s Mischievous 

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Saturday, described the allegation of financing terrorism in Nigeria as malicious and mischievous.

Debunking the purported report in a press statement dated Saturday, December 6, the former CBN Governor said categorically and unequivocally that this claim is entirely fabricated, baseless, and a deliberate attempt to malign my name, mislead the public, and sow confusion for motives best known only to the publishers and their sponsors.

The statement partly reads, “A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said his attention was drawn on Saturday, December 6, 2025, to a reckless, false, and malicious publication by SaharaReporters purporting to list him among alleged financiers of terrorism in Nigeria.

“The fight against terrorism is too important to be trivialised by irresponsible reporting, and Nigerians deserve better than such reckless misinformation.

“Throughout my service to the nation or even in my private life, at no time have I been involved in any activity remotely connected to terrorism, terrorist financing, or any action that threatens the peace and security of our nation.

“I have also never been invited, questioned or investigated on any allegation of Terrorism financing. I have also never met or had any interaction with the person who granted that interview ”

According to Emefiele, “there is no scintilla of truth in the allegation, and I insist that the allegation is the product of pure mischief crafted by misguided elements for their despicable motives.

“While I urge the public to disregard the publication in its entirety, I also urge the press to refrain from publishing falsehoods and sensational claims without evidence or due diligence and verification of facts”

