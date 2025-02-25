Emefiele: Court To Rule On Recusal Request February 26

Share

The Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, yesterday, fixed February 26, 2025, to decide whether to continue presiding over the trial of embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The decision follows an oral application by Emefiele’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), requesting Justice Oshodi to recuse himself from the case, numbered ID/23787C/24.

During yesterday’s proceedings, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), had continued leading evidence in-chief from the seventh prosecution witness, Mr John Adetola.

The witness testified that he collected $400,000 from John Ayoh and delivered it to Emefiele in his office.

However, when asked by Oyedepo to confirm a WhatsApp message printed from his phone by Mr Henry Omoile, the defence team objected, arguing that the document had only been marked for identification and was not an exhibit before the court.

Justice Oshodi overruled the objection and allowed the witness to read from the document.

